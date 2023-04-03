OPP investigate fatal collision on Hwy.17 in Petawawa, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Highway 17 in Petawawa.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., on April 3rd, 2023, OPP officers and Renfrew County paramedics responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of Black Bay Road. One driver has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of the collision, OPP says Highway 17 is currently closed between Black Bay Road and Doran Road with local detours in place. An OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigator are assisting with the investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray