OPP investigate fatal crash on Hwy.7 in Addington Highlands Tsp.
The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision that resulted in the death of one person over the weekend. Police explain that on April 22nd, 2023, just before 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7, near Kellar Road, Addington Highlands Township.
Initial investigation indicated that the driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 7 and lost control of the vehicle. After losing control of the vehicle they ended up crashing into the water of a nearby swampy area.
Police say the driver, a 27-year-old male from Gatineau, was pronounced deceased at the scene. While the passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
Highway 7 remained closed in both directions between Highway 41 and County Road 38 until early afternoon on Saturday. OPP says the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Charges laid after incident involving garbage compactor at local retail storeOntario Provincial Police have arrested two individuals from Killaloe after investigating a report of people tampering with a garbage compactor at a retail business on Pembroke Street East.
Renfrew OPP charged two impaired drivers after vehicle flees RIDE checkTwo residents of Horton, Ontario are facing impaired driving charges after one vehicle fled a RIDE check on Castleford Road in Horton Township. Officers observed a second impaired driver while tracking down the vehicle that fled initially fled from police.
"Project Lifesaver" launches in Eastern Ontario for people living with dementiaThe Alzheimer's Society of Cornwall and District, in collaboration with the OPP, Cornwall and Akwesasne Police have launched "Project Lifesaver" to help quickly locate those living with dementia who get lost.
Local woman charged with assault, punching and kicking partner in domestic disputeA 42-year-old woman is facing charges of assault and obstructing a police officer after a domestic dispute turned physical, resulting in the woman punching and kicking her partner. Brockville Police say she attempted to stop the officers from talking to her partner.
"Catch up with confidence" during national immunization weekApril 24th to 30th is national immunization week and the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Units are encouraging residents to "catch up with confidence" through routine immunization programs.
Three ALCDSB student trustees elected for 2023/24 school yearThe student senate at the ALCDSB has elected three student trustees to sit on the board, representing approximately 12,000 students. One trustee from the eastern constituency, one from the western constituency, and one to an Indigenous student.
22-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Quinte West, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police have recovered a stolen vehicle that was travelling east on Highway 401 near the Highway 37 exit. Police arrested and charged the 22-year-old driver from Quebec. OPP acknowledges the spike in vehicle theft and offers tips to reduce the risk.
"Smile Cookies" return to Tim Horton's in Kingston, Ont.Chocolate chunk cookies topped with a smile will be on sale at Tim Horton's in Kingston for $1.50 with all funds raised being directed toward the Kingston Health Sciences Centre and their Child & Youth Mental Health Program.
Reminder from OPP to renew driver's licence and vehicle permitsLocal Ontario Provincial Police officers are reminding residents to check their driver's licence and vehicle permit validation as they have noticed an increase in traffic stops involving drivers who have an expired licence or vehicle permit on local roadways.