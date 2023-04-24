OPP investigate fatal crash on Hwy.7 in Addington Highlands Tsp.

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision that resulted in the death of one person over the weekend. Police explain that on April 22nd, 2023, just before 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7, near Kellar Road, Addington Highlands Township.

Initial investigation indicated that the driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 7 and lost control of the vehicle. After losing control of the vehicle they ended up crashing into the water of a nearby swampy area.

Police say the driver, a 27-year-old male from Gatineau, was pronounced deceased at the scene. While the passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Highway 7 remained closed in both directions between Highway 41 and County Road 38 until early afternoon on Saturday. OPP says the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray