OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle collision in North Glengarry Twp.
The Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they had officers respond to a fatal vehicle collision on Little Russia Road shortly before 5:00 p.m. on September 15th, 2023.
OPP explained that officers responded to the single motor vehicle collision on Little Russia Road in the North Glengarry township. Police say the 36-year-old male driver of North Glengarry was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No additional information has been provided at this time as the SD&G OPP continues to investigate with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.
Anyone having information on the incident is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
