OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Perth, Ont
Members of the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated a fatal two-vehicle collision involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle. The incident occurred on November 18th, 2022, when officers responded to a collision call around 3:45 a.m. on Highway 7.
The crash was on Highway 7, slightly east of Drummond Street East in Perth, Ontario. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries in the crash.
The passenger car driver, 31-year-old Drew Nadeau, from Perth, was pronounced dead. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Anyone that may have witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
