OPP investigate graffiti vandalism at school in Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Twp.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are currently investigating a mischief-to-property incident that occurred at the Palmer Rapids Public School located in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township.

Police explain that sometime between June 16th, 2023, and June 20th, 2023, unknown culprits attended the school and painted graffiti on a storage shed located on the school property.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray