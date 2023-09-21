OPP investigate human remains found following fire at a residence in Quinte West
Members of the Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are conducting a death investigation following a fire at a residence in Quinte West.
OPP explained that on September 20th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Quinte West OPP members responded to a report of a fire at a residence on Nichols Road in Quinte West. Members of Quinte West Fire and Emergency Services also responded to the scene. Investigators say they have recovered human remains in the building.
The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Chief Coroner's Office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, will be leading the investigation. An increased police presence is expected in the area during the investigation. However, OPP adds that there is no risk to public safety.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.
Withe files by CFRA's Connor Ray
