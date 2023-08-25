OPP investigate items taken from parked cars in Madawaska Valley Twp.

Police are currently investigating two separate incidents involving thefts from parked vehicles in the local community.

Police explain the first incident took place on August 15th, 2023, just before 9:00 a.m., Officers from the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the theft call for service on Bay Street in the Township of Madawaska Valley. In this case, the suspect(s) entered the vehicle and stole a purse as well as pieces of identification.

Then, only a few days later on August 18th, 2023 just before 10:30 a.m. OPP says they responded to another theft call for service on Kelly Street in the Township of Madawaska Valley. In this case, the suspect(s) went into the parked car and stole change and other items.

Police would like to remind vehicle owners to lock the doors of their unattended vehicles and to keep valuables out of sight to reduce the risk of being victimized.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray