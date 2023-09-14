OPP investigate June assault at Quinte West hotel, one man arrested and charged

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reporting that an individual has been arrested report of an assault in June 2023 which resulted in an extensive investigation.

OPP says on the investigation began on June 10th, 2023 when officers responded to a hotel on Dundas Street East, Quinte West for a complaint of an assault. Police say an employee was transported to the hospital by an ambulance for medical treatment.

Police say an investigation led to a person being identified and a warrant of arrest being issued. Then after months of investigation, on September 10th, 2023, an arrest was made.

As a result, the person arrested, 44-year-old Nicholas O'Doherty from Brighton was charged with the following offences:

- Assault Cause Bodily Harm

- Mischief Under $5000

OPP says the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray