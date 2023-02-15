OPP investigate multiple break-ins at South Frontenac construction site

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating multiple breaks and enters that occurred at a local property under construction in South Frontenac. Police report that between July 12, 2022, and February 13, 2023, unknown individual(s) attended the construction site on Battersea Road and stolen tools with a value of over $7,000.

Police add that there could possibly be several individuals involved. Frontenac OPP is requesting public assistance in identifying the persons of interest and any vehicles utilized.

If anyone is aware of the individual's identity or has any further information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Frontenac County OPP at 613-372-1932 or the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Withe files by CFRA's Connor Ray