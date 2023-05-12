OPP investigate property stolen during break-and-enter in Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards, Tsp.

Police are currently investigating a break and enter to a residence in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards.

Ontario Provincial Police say on May 3rd, 2023 just after 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Simpson Pit Road in the Township.

Police say the incident took place sometime between April 29th and May 23rd, 2023. An unknown person or people forced entry into the residence. Police say they are working with the owner to compile a list of stolen property.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files CFRA's Connor Ray