OPP investigate repeated removal of manhole covers, sewer grates in Deseronto, Ont.

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating a rash of manhole covers and sewer grates being removed in the community of Deseronto, Ontario.

Police say three young teens have been observed on security video but so far police have been unable to identify them. OPP stress that these incidents could potentially be very serious as it could cause significant damage to vehicles, bikes, or pedestrians. These events remain under investigation at this time.

Police are seeking anyone that may have witnessed these events, and are asking them to call the L&A County Detachment at 613-354-3369 or the OPP 24hr 1-888-310-1122 If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray