OPP investigate suspicious early morning fire in Loyalist Twp.

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a suspicious early morning fire that happened in Loyalist Township.

OPP explain that around 3:00 a.m. on May 23rd, 2023, officers along with the Loyalist Township Fire Services responded to a report of a structure fire on Love Road in Loyalist Township. Responders at the scene say no one was injured in the fire.

OPP says the fire has been deemed suspicious. In a release, police say individuals were observed leaving the location in a vehicle shortly after the fire began.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray