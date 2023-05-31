OPP investigate suspicious fire at vacant building in Carleton Place, Ont.
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from the Carleton Place Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at a vacant building on Emily Street in Carleton Place.
OPP explain that on May 29th, 2023 just before 4:00 p.m. officers attended the scene of the fire. Upon further investigation into the possible cause of the fire, police deemed the circumstances to be suspicious.
Police say no further information will be released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. However, anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you can call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if you wish to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
