OPP investigate theft at construction site in Twsp. North Grenville, Ont
The Grenville Detachment of the OPP says they are currently investigating several thefts at a local building site off of Industrial Road in the Township of North Grenville. Police say they received a report that someone had broken into a trailer at a new construction site at some point during the night on January 9th, 2023, and stole approximately $7000 worth of power tools from a trailer.
Police report that one male was observed described as wearing a dark-coloured/black coat with a white hoody with the hood up, dark-coloured pants, work boots style shoes and a flat brimmed ball cap. Please contact North Grenville Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 with any information pertaining to this incident.
If someone has any information on the investigations or any other they are asked to please contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or someone can submit a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don't go to court, and you could earn a cash reward.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Alice in Winterland Carnival returns to Laurentian ValleyA week of activities is returning to Laurentian Valley with the Alice in Winterland Carnival running from Friday, January 21st until January 27th. All events will be held at Alice and Fraser Recreational Centre or at Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail.
-
79-year-old pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in PembrokeA 79-year-old Pembroke resident was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street on Pembroke Street East. OPP says the investigation is ongoing.
-
Parked vehicle damaged in Twsp. North Algona Wilberforce, OntPolice report a vehicle was damaged while parked outside a residence on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce. Killaloe OPP says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information to contact the police.
-
Vandalism at Belleville Cemetery results in arrest of 20-year-oldAn arrest has been made by Belleville Police in relation to a vandalism investigation at the St. James Cemetery in Belleville. A 20-year-old female from Stirling, Ontario faces 3 counts of Mischief over $5000.00 after more than 300 gravesites were vandalized with white spray paint in November 2021.
-
OPTIK interactive light and sound display in downtown KingstonCanadian premier for OPTIK took place last November and now the gyroscope-like structures reflecting natural lights and colours come to Springer Market Square in downtown Kingston on January 20th, 2023.
-
Kingston Women’s March takes place around City Hall, Jan 22ndWomen's March takes place around Kingston around City Hall on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with speakers in Confederation Park. event is held in solidarity with women and gender-diverse people’s movements internationally, and here in Canada.
-
OVWRC explains disposing batteries and risk when done wrongThe communications officer at the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre explains the hazards of improper battery disposal and gives several local options for ways to safely drop off batteries all year round.
-
Older local resident targeted by door-to-door scamOntario Provincial Police give tips to not get scammed after an older person in Laurentian Valley Township was targeted in a door-to-door scam offering the homeowner an energy assessment to qualify the homeowner for a green energy rebate.
-
Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon serving as EOWC chair for 2023The Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus has appointed Renfrew County Warden, Peter Emon, to serve as the 2023 Chair and Peterborough County Warden, Bonnie Clark, to serve as the 2023 Vice-Chair.