OPP investigate theft at construction site in Twsp. North Grenville, Ont

The Grenville Detachment of the OPP says they are currently investigating several thefts at a local building site off of Industrial Road in the Township of North Grenville. Police say they received a report that someone had broken into a trailer at a new construction site at some point during the night on January 9th, 2023, and stole approximately $7000 worth of power tools from a trailer.

Police report that one male was observed described as wearing a dark-coloured/black coat with a white hoody with the hood up, dark-coloured pants, work boots style shoes and a flat brimmed ball cap. Please contact North Grenville Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 with any information pertaining to this incident.

If someone has any information on the investigations or any other they are asked to please contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or someone can submit a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don't go to court, and you could earn a cash reward.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray