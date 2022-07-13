OPP investigate theft in North Grenville, Ont.

The Grenville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a theft that took place in North Grenville, Ont.

The theft took place at a local business off of Ryan's Well Drive in the Municipality of North Grenville. Police say the incident happened July 7, 2022, around 7:30 p.m.

Around $800 worth of clothing was taken.

Police would like to speak with the persons of interest, who are pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Grenville Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 with any information pertaining to the incident.