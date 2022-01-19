OPP investigate threat at Valour School in Petawawa

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they investigated a reported threat made in relation to Valour School in Petawawa.

Police say Tuesday evening, officers investigated several reports of a concerning picture on social medie in relation to the school.

OPP say they identified the person in the photo and investigated the reported threat.

According to police, an investigation found that a firearm in the photo was a pellet gun and that the youth in the photo "did not initially grasp the implications of the photo."

A 14-year-old youth from Petawawa is set to have threatening charges diverted and will face extrajudicial measures in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Parents of the youth were notified of the incident. The name of the youth cannot be released under the YCJA.