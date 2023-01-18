OPP investigate tow truck that fled the scene of collision on Hwy. 417
The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision where a driver failed to remain at the scene. The incident occurred on Highway 417 in the westbound lane just past the Limoges exit.
OPP says the crash took play on January 16th, 2023, shortly before 7:45 p.m., when a pick-up truck collided with another vehicle that had suddenly stopped on the highway and turned towards the median. The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the hospital by Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other vehicle was described as being a tow truck, and the driver failed to remain at the scene. Police say that this vehicle would have significant damage to the front left side.
Anyone with dash cam video or information is asked to contact Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
