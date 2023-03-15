OPP investigate two parked vehicles shot in North Frontenac

Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating after several shots were fired at two motor vehicles in a remote part of North Frontenac.

OPP say on March 12th, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., OPP responded to a weapons complaint on Schooner Road in North Frontenac. The initial investigation indicates that on March 10th, 2023, between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., an unknown person(s) attended the area and fired several rounds from a firearm which struck two parked vehicles.

Police say there were no injuries reported. Frontenac OPP is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the person(s) that is responsible.

Anyone who is aware of the individuals' identity or has any further information about this incident is asked to contact the Frontenac County OPP at 613-372-1932 or the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray