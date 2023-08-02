OPP investigate vandalism and damages at Eganville school

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating property damage at a local school. Police say they began looking into the incident on July 25th, 2023 just after 6:00 p.m.

Officers responded to the call regarding mischief to property at the St. James Catholic School on Wellington Street in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police say that unknown culprits attended the school sometime between July 23rd and 25th. The culprits spray-painted obscenities on the school rooftop and caused damage to a drainpipe in the process.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray