OPP investigate vandalism and damages at Eganville school
Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating property damage at a local school. Police say they began looking into the incident on July 25th, 2023 just after 6:00 p.m.
Officers responded to the call regarding mischief to property at the St. James Catholic School on Wellington Street in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
Police say that unknown culprits attended the school sometime between July 23rd and 25th. The culprits spray-painted obscenities on the school rooftop and caused damage to a drainpipe in the process.
Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
OPP lay over 40 charges as part of long weekend traffic safety campaignOver the Civic Holiday long weekend Ontario Provincial Police took part in a traffic safety initiative, resulting in over 40 charges being laid for various offences, including 31 charges for speeding.
Pembroke Regional Hospital further reduces masking requirementsMasking has been made optional for more locations in the Pembroke Regional Hospital. Several areas still require patients and staff to don a mask, many are at the discretion of the healthcare providers.
Two local residents facing 10 charges for drug trafficking, possessionA 42-year-old from Lyn and a 66-year-old from Brockville are facing a combined 10 charges as part of an extensive drug trafficking investigation which began in Spring 2023 and resulted in a search warrant executed in Leeds County.
Loyalist resident charged crashing into ditch while driving impairedA 62-year-old from Loyalist Township has been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a vehicle that was stuck after crashing into a ditch on Millhaven Road in Loyalist Township.
Federal offender wanted, known to frequent local areaA federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant is known to frequent the Greater Toronto, Kitchener/Waterloo and Quinte West areas. Police are asking anyone knowing the offender's whereabouts to contact them.
Learn about local sports and activities at "Pembroke Youth Try It Expo"The second annual "Pembroke Youth Try It Expo" is taking place at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on August 26th with the goal of informing local young people about activities and opportunities in the community to improve overall mental and physical health.
Traffic safety campaign in effect on local roadwaysHeading into the Civic Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are letting drivers know of a traffic safety campaign on local roadways. The increased police presence will focus on Ontario's Move Over law.
Sports Trivia Night at Waterfront Park in support of local Special OlympicsTeams of 5 can sign up for a thrilling Sports Trivia Night on Thursday, August 17th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the beautiful Waterfront Park in Pembroke. Aiming to raise funds and support the Pembroke and Area Special Olympics.
Province giving funding support for festivals and events in Leeds-GrenvilleFestivals and events in Leeds-Grenville are receiving funding support from the Ontario government as part of the Experience Ontario 2023 program, aimed at boosting tourism in the local community.