OPP investigate weapons call in South Dundas Twp.

The Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently investigated a weapons call in the local community.

OPP explained that they got the call around 11:30 p.m. on August 21st, 2023 regarding a weapon. Officers responded to the location on Hanesville Road in South Dundas Township.

Police say the preliminary investigation determined that one person had received non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. The injured person had to be transported to the hospital.

OPP has not released any additional information at this time, however, they reassure members of the public that there is no immediate danger present in the community

Anyone having information or close-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance evidence on the above incident, is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray