OPP investigates separate incidents of damage at local parks

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating two separate mischief-to-property incidents involving damage to local parks.

Police explain that on June 5th, 2023 just after 11:00 a.m., police received a mischief to property call in Madawaska Valley Township. Responding officers arrived in the area of Lakeshore Drive, where they say unknown people damaged a restroom and the lids on a septic.

Then, a couple of days later on June 8th, 2023, police received a similar call around 12:00 p.m. Police say the call detailed vandalism that occurred at a park in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. Responding officers arrived at the scene on Cedar Beach Lane where rocks on the waterfront has been spray painted.

Police say they believe that someone can assist with these incidents and are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray