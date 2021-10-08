OPP investigating armed robbery in Renfrew

The Renfrew detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an armed robbery at a gas bar.

Police say officers responed to the incident in Renfrew at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say a masked suspect entered the gas bar with an edged weapon and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect then left the bar with the funds and continued on foot.

No injuries are being reported in the robbery.

The suspect is described as around six-feet-tall and wearing a balaclava, a grey touque with a pom pom, a blue zippered jacket or sweater, a black t-shirt with an orange symbol, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Renfrew OPP at 1-(888)-310-1122.