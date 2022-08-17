OPP investigating break and enter at business in the Stirling-Rawdon Township
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter that occurred at a business and is asking for the publics help to identify the two suspects involved.
The incident occurred on August 6th around 6:30 a.m. on Belleville road. OPP responded to an alarm call at the business.
Officers discovered a glass door to the business was broken, a large number of cigarettes, and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen.
Security footage showed two suspects forced entry into the business, stole the items, and then fled in what is believed to be a black, late 2000s model Hyundai Santa Fe, with five-spoke rims and a sunroof.
One of the suspects is believed to be white, heavier set, wearing black and white shoes, light jeans, and a dark sweater with a hood. The other suspect is also believed to be white, wearing bright red shoes and dark clothing.
The suspect vehicle was also seen on Front Street and Tuftsville Road in Stirling before the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, or those involved, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
