OPP investigating commercial break and enter in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a commercial break and enter at a gas bar on MacKay St.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say the incident happened at around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say an unknown person broke into the bar and stole a quantity of cigarettes, cash and lottery tickets.

The person then fled from the scene.

An OPP Scenes of Crime Officer and the OPP Community Street Crime Unit are assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca