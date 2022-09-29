OPP Investigating Criminal Harassment

On September 21, 2022, Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police completed an investigation into criminal harassment.

As a result of the investigation, 34 Year Old Adam Macey has been charged with;

- Criminal Harassment - repeatedly communicate - Criminal Code (CC) -sec.264(2)(b)

- Fail to Comply with Release Order - Criminal Code (CC) - sec.145(5)(a)

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on September 23, 2022.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink