OPP investigating dirt bike collision in Madawaska Valley
Killaloe OPP are investigating a collision involving a dirt bike.
Police say at around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 25th, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a dirt bike on Kartuzy Rd. in the Township of Madawaska Valley.
The 21-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No tow was required for the collision.
Ontario Provinvial Police are reminding the public of the following:
Police remind operators of off-road vehicles to exercise caution and ride within laws that are designed to keep you safe while operating any type of off-road vehicle (ORV).
OPP investigations into ORV collisions continue to show that losing control, alcohol consumption, lack of experience and overall carelessness are major contributing factors in severe injuries and deaths.
Driving an ORV while impaired by alcohol or drugs is as unlawful as driving any other vehicle and carries the same impaired driving penalties that apply to driving a motor vehicle.
Operators who do not wear their helmets are at a much higher risk of serious injury or death if they crash, lose control or their ORV tips over.
The OPP remains committed to saving lives on Ontario roads, trails and waterways.