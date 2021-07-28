OPP investigating dirt bike collision in Madawaska Valley

Killaloe OPP are investigating a collision involving a dirt bike.

Police say at around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 25th, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a dirt bike on Kartuzy Rd. in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

The 21-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No tow was required for the collision.

Ontario Provinvial Police are reminding the public of the following: