OPP investigating failure to remain at collision in Pembroke

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a failure to remain at a collision in Pembroke.

Police say the incident took place on Sunday on Pembroke St. East near Elizabeth St.

According to OPP, an SUV was heading westbound on Pembroke St. East when it stopped and signalled to make a turn. The SUV was then rear-ended by a white minivan that was also heading westbound.

OPP allege that the male driver of the minivan failed to remain at the scene of the collision and continued on Pembroke St. The van was last seen turning northbound onto Peter St.

Police believe the vehicle was a 2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The vehicle is believed to have sustained front end damage as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision or has residential or commercial surveillance or in-car video of the incident is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.