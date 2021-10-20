OPP investigating fatal collision in Wolfe Island

Ontario Provincial Police say they're now investigating after a 57-year-old man from New york died from a single-vehicle crash near Kingston, Ont.



OPP say the crash occurred on Road 96 in Wolf Ssland on October 16th and that the vehicle involved rolled several times before coming to a stop.



The driver, who has since been identified as Michael Dunne from Liverpool, New York, was the lone occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.



Police say speed was a contributing factor in the crash.