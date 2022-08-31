OPP Investigating Fatal collision involving ATV



The Renfrew County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Is Investigating A fatal ATV collision.

Renfrew OPP says on August 27th just after 2:00 pm. Police and paramedics responded to a single ATV rollover on Emelin street in Douglas.

A 16-year-old driver was air-lifted to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Police say another passenger on the ATV suffered non-life threatening injuries.

- With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink