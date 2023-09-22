The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating after a resident of Whitewater Region lost thousands of dollars after falling victim to the Emergency-Grandparent Scam on September 20th, 2023.

OPP explains that with this type of scam, a senior gets a phone call, typically on their home phone line, from a caller claiming to be their child or grandchild or calling on behalf of their child/grandchild. They say they need money as soon as possible for some sort of emergency, whether to pay bail, lawyers fees, hospital fees, or ambulance fees. They will often say the payment is needed immediately to avoid going to jail or to be released from jail. OPP adds that it should be noted that these types of scams can target anyone, not just seniors or "grandparents".

OPP gives tips to protect yourself from becoming a victim of a similar scam:

- If receiving a phone call claiming to be from a family member in an emergency situation, hang up the phone and contact them directly using a phone number you already have.

- If the caller claims to be a law enforcement official, hang up and call local police directly, using a phone number from a reputable source.

- Be suspicious of telephone calls that require you to immediately act and request money for a family member in distress.

- Listen to that inner voice saying "This does not sound right".

- Know the Canadian Criminal Justice System does not allow for someone to be bailed out of jail with cash or cryptocurrency.

- Be careful what is posted online. Scammers can get details shared on social media platforms and dating sites to target a person or get names and details about loved ones.

- Don't trust caller ID names and numbers. Scammers use technology to disguise the actual number they are calling from and can make it appear as a trusted phone number.

The UOV OPP says they are also investigating an Advance Payment scam that was reported on September 20th, 2023. In this case, a Petawawa resident reported being scammed while shopping on an online marketplace for used goods. The scammer posted an item for sale and the victim agreed to e-transfer payments before the meeting, then the "seller" provided a bogus address for pickup and severed communication.

OPP gives tips for protection against scams like this:

- Never agree to pay for something before you receive it.

- Meet in a busy public space such as the OPP Safe Trade designated parking spaces at the Pembroke detachment. The Safe Trade parking spots are always available with no appointment necessary.

- Bring a trusted friend or family member as a witness.

- Conduct transactions during daylight hours.

- Do not erase emails, texts or voicemails between yourself and the buyer/seller.

If contacted by a scam artist or if you have been defrauded contact local police service or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit their website at www.antifraudcentre.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray