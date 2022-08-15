OPP investigating robbery in Northbrook, Ont.
Members of the Lennox and Addington detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a robbery after they were called to a local business on August 12, 2022.
Just before 11:00 a.m., officers received reports of a robbery on a business on County Road 41 in Northbrook. Officers with the L&A County OPP along with OPP Aviation Services responded to the scene.
The person who is believed to be responsible is described as a white man, approximately 5'9", with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black jogging pants with red stripes on the sides, running shoes, dark sunglasses, a black hat, and a black mask.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the L&A detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Lancaster KB822 Project moving forward in Trenton, Ont.Restoration of the Lancaster KB822 is well underway at the National Air Force Museum of Canada in Trenton, Ontario.
-
Camp Day donation box stolen from Gananoque, Ont. Tim Horton'sGananoque Police are investigating after a Camp Day donation box was stolen from a Tim Horton's in Gananoque.
-
Victim defrauded in lottery scam in Quinte West, Ont.The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fraud after a local resident lost around $3,000.
-
Fire at Modern Primitive deemed arson, Kingston Fire sayA week after a fire in one of the oldest buildings in downtown Kingston, Kingston Fire Services determined arson may be the cause of the blaze.
-
8 Air Maintenance Squadron welcomes new Commanding OfficerLieutenant-Colonel Caden Stiles has been named the new Commanding Officer of Royal Canadian Air Force's 8 Air Maintenance Squadron during a ceremony held at 8 Wing Trenton.
-
RCR's 'Royal Trident' exercise to take place at Black Bear Beach in Garrison, Petawawa.Boaters and beachgoers are advised that The Royal Canadian Regiment will be conducting exercise Royal Trident at the Black Bear Beach in Garrison, Petawawa.
-
Acts to Grind and King Street Productions present 'Cherry Docs'King Street Productions and Acts to Grind Theatre present David Gow's play Cherry Docs at the Royal Theatre in Gananoque, Ont.
-
Canadian folk band Twin Flames comes to Gananoque, Ont.Husband and wife duo, Twin Flames, is a Canadian folk rock band that will be coming to the Royal Theatre in Gananoque, Ont. this September.
-
Chesterville, Ont. man dies in fatal crashThe Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old man from Chesterville, Ont. has died following a serious car accident in North Stormont, Ont.