OPP investigating robbery in Northbrook, Ont.

Members of the Lennox and Addington detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a robbery after they were called to a local business on August 12, 2022.

Just before 11:00 a.m., officers received reports of a robbery on a business on County Road 41 in Northbrook. Officers with the L&A County OPP along with OPP Aviation Services responded to the scene.

The person who is believed to be responsible is described as a white man, approximately 5'9", with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black jogging pants with red stripes on the sides, running shoes, dark sunglasses, a black hat, and a black mask.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the L&A detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca

