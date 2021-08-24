OPP investigating suspicious fire in Sunbury

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fire at a business in Sunbury.

Officers from the Frontenac detachment of OPP as well as South Frontenac Fire and Rescue were called to a business on Battersea Rd. in South Frontenac Township last Friday at around 11:25 p.m.

South Frontenac Fire and Rescue were able to extingush the fire quickly, but the business sustained damage to an outer wall and a gas pump.

The fire has since been deemed suspicious.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to contact Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).