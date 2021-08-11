OPP investigating theft of travel trailer in Augusta Township

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a travel trailer in Augusta Township.

Grenville County OPP say the trailer was stolen from a home on Hall Rd. near Kyle Rd.

It is believed that it was stolen overnight between this past Saturday and Sunday.

The trailer is described as a white 2008 Gulfstream Cavalier with the Ontario license plate S1192T.

Police say the trailer was also damaged when exiting the property and would have significant damage to the right side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.