OPP investigating theft of vehicle on Mackay St.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in Pembroke.

Police say a white 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SUV was taken from the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Mackay St.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen during the overnight hours of March 23rd to 24th.

The Ontario license plate of the vehicle is CKCR 185.

Anyone with information into the theft is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.