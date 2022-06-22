iHeartRadio
OPP invite retired officers on tour of new detachment

The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police invited retired officers on a tour of their new detachment.

OPP veterans played an important role in the development of service and establishing it as an admired police organization around the world. Stories were exchanged between the veterans and the officers now serving the Province of Ontario.

Comparisons were made to what the veterans had to work with, to what exists now.

The OPP are very proud of the veterans because they continue to show support for each other and the communities they served. 

