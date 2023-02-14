OPP involved in Smiths Falls missing persons case

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for assistance from the public to determine what happened to a missing Smiths Falls area resident. Police report that Lawrence Bertrim was last seen on September 30th, 2022 at about 11:00 p.m., in downtown Smiths Falls. Since the time of his disappearance, the Smiths Falls Police Service (SFPS) has been investigating this as a missing person case.

The missing person, 42-year-old Lawrence Bertrim is 5 foot and 6 inches with a medium build, weighing about 149 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators and family members say they are concerned for Lawrence's well-being and believe someone in the community has information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9404.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray