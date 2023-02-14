OPP involved in Smiths Falls missing persons case
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for assistance from the public to determine what happened to a missing Smiths Falls area resident. Police report that Lawrence Bertrim was last seen on September 30th, 2022 at about 11:00 p.m., in downtown Smiths Falls. Since the time of his disappearance, the Smiths Falls Police Service (SFPS) has been investigating this as a missing person case.
The missing person, 42-year-old Lawrence Bertrim is 5 foot and 6 inches with a medium build, weighing about 149 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Investigators and family members say they are concerned for Lawrence's well-being and believe someone in the community has information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9404.
Driver charged with excessive cannabis in Madawaska Valley Tsp.A Barry's Bay resident has been charged by Killaloe OPP following a traffic stop on Combermere Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley. Officers seized over 30 grams of dried cannabis from the vehicle.
Impaired driver charged during traffic stop on Highway 60A 53-year-old from Cobden has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 60th the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.
Firearm, threat charges laid following dispute at Pikwakanagan residenceA 31-year-old from Pikwakanagan is facing weapons and threat-related charges following an incident on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation community near Golden Lake.
Update on Maple View Lodge redevelopment projectDetails have been released from recent meetings discussing updates on the redevelopment of the Maple View Lodge, into the largest capital project ever undertaken by the Counties.
Two arrested at scene of break and enter in Brockville, Ont.Responding to a break-and-enter call at a residence in Brockville, police officers arrested the perpetrator. At the same time, officers located a wanted 16-year-old riding a bike in the neighbourhood, he was arrested and charged.
18-year-old charged with assault with a weapon in domestic disputeA 15-year-old female was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a domestic dispute. The accused, an 18-year-old male is facing the charge of assault with a weapon.
Adult male suspect approached 10-year-old at Downtown schoolyardKingston Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect who allegedly approached a 10-year-old student at a schoolyard, asking the child to perform specific acts in return for money.
Women learn financial empowerment through KFPL sessionKingston Frontenac Public Library is hosting a virtual session, aimed that teaching locals how to create the life they want with Financial Empowerment for Canadian Women. The virtual session is 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on February 15th, those interested can register on the KFPL website.
Downtown Pembroke says farewell to Custom DraperiesAfter over 36 years located in Downtown Pembroke, Custom Draperies will be moving locations. The Pembroke Business Improvement Area presented the local business with a farewell gift and a huge thank you for their contribution to the city's Downtown.