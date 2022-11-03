OPP issue 104 charges in October during 'Operation Silencer'
In the month of October, the Renfrew and Arnprior Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted patrols for noisy vehicles due to growing concerns from residents in Renfrew County as part of 'Operation Silencer'.
The 'Operation Silencer' initiative focuses on vehicles that had excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems, including aftermarket exhausts and vehicles that cause unreasonable amounts of smoke. Officers were on the lookout for other illegal modifications, unsafe conditions, and aggressive driving behaviours which often accompany unnecessary noise violations. The initiative aimed to educate drivers and enforce the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) for the month of October.
Over the month, Renfrew and Arnprior OPP successfully issued 104 charges during the campaign.
Drivers are reminded by OPP that it is their responsibility to ensure their exhaust system meets the requirements of Provincial Law including the HTA. This includes the exhaust being in good working order, with no excessive noise, or unreasonable amount of smoke. Furthermore, the driver shall not at any time cause the motor vehicle to make any unnecessary noise, nor permit any unreasonable amount of smoke to escape from the motor vehicle.
