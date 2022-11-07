OPP kick-off 26th annual Christmas Angel Program

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced that they are once again participating in the Christmas Angel Program.

Each "Angel" represents a member of our community in need. Locally, Christmas Angels are currently only available at the following locations until more arrive:

- Petawawa Town Office

- Petawawa Public Library

- Pembroke City Hall

- Pembroke Library

- Laurentian Valley Township Office

Those participating are asked to attend the above locations to pick up an "Angel", purchase a gift and return the unwrapped gift in a gift bag along with the corresponding "Angel" tag attached to the outside.

OPP asks participants to please return the "Angel" to the location where you picked it up no later than Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Returning the gift and "Angel" before the deadline will ensure that the gifts can be distributed on time.

Last year, community members and businesses came together and made Christmas brighter for 483 angels in need through this program.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray