OPP laid over 50 charges after traffic stop, Leeds

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Leeds county arrested and charged four people after a traffic stop.

The traffic stop happened on Dec. 4, 2022, just before 7:15 a.m., on Hwy. 401.

Police stopped two vehicles travelling down the road for traffic-related offences. Officers say one of the two vehicles had been reported stolen.

The on-scene investigation found that across both vehicles, the four people had a cache of guns, ammunition, and drugs.

21-year-old Kevin Cesar, 20-year-old Iverson Brisson, 30-year-old Colbert Aluc, and 19-year-old Abelina Alceus Villegas now face the following charges:

o Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

o Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle

o Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

o Possession of break in instruments

o Possessing automobile master key

o Mischief to computer data, destroy or alter

o Mischief under $5000

o Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

o Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

o Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose

Cesar, is further charged with:

o Failure to comply with release order

o Fail to comply with probation order

o Drive motor vehicle with no licence

o Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Alceus Villegas has also been charged with obstruct Peace Officer

Brisson has been additionally charged with two counts of breach of recognizance

Aluc has been charged with:

o Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

o Mischief to computer data, destroy or alter

o Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle

o Mischief under $5000

o Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

o Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

o Fail to comply with probation order - two counts

o Possession of a schedule I substance, Cocaine

All four of the accused were held for bail.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

