OPP launch 19th edition of fraud prevention month

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Competition Bureau of Canada are launching the 19th edition of Fraud Prevention Month (FPM).

Police explain that his years' FPM will focus on "Tricks of the trade: What's in a fraudster's toolbox?". The campaign reflects a need to educate and equip Ontario consumers and businesses alike about some of the most common fraud techniques in the marketplace right now.

With all demographic groups being expected to use technology for many facets of their lives, Canadians are being increasingly targeted by cybercriminals. Adding that being able to recognize these techniques will go a long way in helping to combat cyber-enabled frauds.

In the past decade, technology has completely transformed the fraud landscape, which is more widespread and sophisticated than ever before. With the public's help, the OPP say they want to deliver information, tips and strategies for Ontarians to fight back.

OPP report that in 2022, the CAFC received fraud reports totalling a staggering $530 million in victim losses. This was nearly a 40% increase from 2021, unprecedented $380 million in losses. In 2021, approximately 75% of all reports the CAFC received were cyber-enabled, and this is expected to increase year-over-year. It is estimated that only 5-10% of victims report scams and frauds to the CAFC or law enforcement.

According to the CAFC, in 2022, the top frauds affecting Canadians on a daily basis were the following:

- Investment frauds represented $308 million in reported losses in 2022. Ontario victims reported losing over $136 million.

- Romance frauds represented $59 million in reported losses in 2022. Ontario victims reported losing over $20 million.

- Spear phishing frauds (Business Email Compromise) represented $58 million in reported losses in 2022. Ontario victims reported losing over $21.1 million.

- Service scams represented $20.5 million in reported losses in 2022. Ontario victims reported losing over $8.1 million.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray