OPP launch awareness campaign on Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is launching an awareness campaign on the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

OPP say they are partnering with other community organizations on the campaign.

Posters, information cards, and community safety videos have been created to help educate the public and community agencies.

Police hope the campaign lets observers who fear of police involvement in an overdose know what they are protected against under the act.

The law provides protection against charges for the following:

Possessing drugs for your own use

Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for a simple drug possession charge

The law does not provide protection against charges for the following:

Trafficking illegal drugs

Offences other than drug possession

Any outstanding arrest warrants

Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for an offence that is not simple possession

Resources can be found by visiting www.opp.ca/overdose.