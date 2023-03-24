OPP lay charges connected to abandoned stolen vehicle at Renfrew gas station

Ontario Provincial Police say on March 22nd, 2023 at approximately at 6:40 a.m., Renfrew OPP was dispatched to an abandoned motor vehicle that was found at a gas station in the Town of Renfrew.

Once officers attended the scene, they confirmed the vehicle was stolen from York Region. As a result of the following investigation, officers from the Renfrew detachment and the East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) located the suspect at a hotel in Renfrew.

After finding the suspect, 24-year-old Amin Benarqai from Anjou, Quebec was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of a forged document and possession of an identity x 3.

OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and released on a Judge's Release Order with a scheduled appearance date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on May 3rd, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray