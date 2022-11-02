OPP lay charges in two collisions on the same day

Ontario Provincinal Police in Killaloe has released details on two recent investigations into two separate collisions that took place on the same day, both lead to charges being laid. Both incidents took place on October 28th, 2022 with the first coming shortly after 9:230 a.m. Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and a passenger car. The crash happened on Cameron Street in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

The 67-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Killaloe, reversed into the oncoming 41-year-old driver of the passenger car from Killaloe, travelling on Cameron Street. As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the pickup truck was charged with failure to yield. There were no injuries, and no tow was required.

On the same day shortly after 1:00 p.m., police responded to the second two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger car on Combermere Road, near Kingfisher Lane, in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

The 68-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Killaloe attempted to make a turn and was struck by the oncoming 20-year-old driver of the passenger car from Killaloe. As a result of the police investigation, the 68-year-old driver of the pickup truck was charged with turn, not in safety. Minor injuries were reported in the crash. Both vehicles involved required a tow.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray