OPP look to identify suspicious male seen speaking to kids at local schoolyard

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspicious person in an ongoing investigation.

Tydendinaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for this person of interest after police responded to a report of a male that had approached children in a schoolyard.

OPP says just before noon on June 22nd, 2023, a male was observed talking to children in a schoolyard on Shannonville Road, Tyendinaga Township. The male asked for directions and the whereabouts of the teachers then fled quickly when staff approached to investigate.

The male is described as approximately 50 years of age, with grey and white hair, around 5'9" tall, slim build possibly with an accent, and wearing a T-shirt and shorts. The male departed northbound on Shannonville Road in a dark-coloured SUV.

Police are looking to speak to this person of interest and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

