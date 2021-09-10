OPP looking for information into mischief at Dead Leaf Distinguished Gentleman
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for information into mischief at Dead Leaf Distinguished Gentleman on Dundas St. in Greater Napanee.
Lennox and Addington (L&A) OPP responded to a report of eggs being thrown overnight at the building on August 19th.
On August 22nd, the building was egged again.
A suspect vehicle was caught on camera launching eggs from within the vehicle and out the window shortly before 7 a.m.
Anyone able to identify the owner of the vehicle or has information about the mischiefs is asked to contact L&A OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.