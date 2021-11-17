OPP looking into collision at intersection on Pembroke St. East

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help into a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Pembroke St. East and Robinson Lane in Pembroke.

Police say the collision happened on October 28th shortly after 5 p.m. with a black Ford Fusion car and a grey Honda Odyssey van colliding near the intersection.

OPP are asking for any witnesses to the collision or saw any erratic related driving in the area prior to the collision to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A tip can be submitted online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.