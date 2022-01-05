iHeartRadio
OPP looking to identify man in indecent acts in North Grenville

Police provinciale Ontario (CFRA)

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man after reports of indecent acts at parking lots in North Grenville.

Police responded to the reports December 28th at around 3:30 p.m. and December 30th at around 6 p.m.

According to police, the incidents occured in parking lots in Ferguson Forest and a store parking lot off of Colonnade Dr.

The following description was provided about the unknown person. 

  • Male 20-30 year old
  • Wearing glasses
  • Wearing a toque with the front flap lifted up
  • Driving an older red or maroon-coloured car with no spoiler or roof racks 

Anyone with information on the person's identity or have more information on the incidents are asked to contact Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit tips online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
 

