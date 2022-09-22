OPP looking to identify man involved in romance scam

Police are looking for assistance identifying another person of interest involved in a romance scam.

Members of the Frontenac detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest in relation to fraud, however, they are aware of one other person involved in the crime.

In March of 2020, Frontenac OPP launched an investigation regarding a romance fraud that occurred between January and March. The victim was defrauded over $70,000 after interacting with an unknown person online.

In August, OPP made an arrest in connection with the fraud.

44-year-old Misa Mclean, from Toronto, has been charged with the following:

Fraud under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Police are seeking assistance identifying the person in the above photo.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

