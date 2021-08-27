OPP looking to identify vehicle and persons in assault in Battersea

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle and persons involved in an assault in Battersea.

Frontenac OPP responded to the incident at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators believe that a 30-year-old man was assaulted by one or more persons in Battersea.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a small dark-coloured car with a loud exhaust, green under glow, and white plastic covering the back left window.

Anyone with information, as well as witnesses to the assault, is asked to contact South Frontenac OPP.