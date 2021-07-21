OPP looking to locate federal offender wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Patrick Chiasson. He is described as a 5'11 Caucasian male weighing 181 lbs. He is also described as having numerous tattoos covering his right arm and left hand.

OPP say Chiasson is currently serving a two-year and four-month sentence for Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Flight from Peace Officer and Operation While Prohibited.

Police say he is known to frequent the Kingston, Oshawa, Orangeville, Cobourg, and Collingwood areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.